'We haven’t settled US accounts yet'

TEHRAN, Feb. 8 (MNA) – The top official of al-Nujaba Movement, stressing the determination and attempts of the Islamic Resistance for maintaining the peace, security and independence of Iraq, explained “we will never forget the criminal evils committed by the Americans in our country, and we haven’t settled their account yet."

According to the report of Hezbollah al-Nujabal Media and Relations Office in Iran, the chief of the Management Board of Hezbollah al-Nujaba Representative Offices, in a live interview with al-Furat TV channel, declaring their official supports of Iraq government regarding the exit of the American forces from Iraq, requested for a an exact time-schedule on the fulfillment of this national want.‌

“Nasr al-Shemri”, responding on a doubt that now with the fall of ISIL, there is no need that Resistance groups continue their activities, pointed to the threats of the said Terrorist-Takfiri group and also the Americans’ occupation of Iraq and then stated:‌‌‌ “Currently the American forces are present in Kurdistan region which is a part of Iraq and also out of the government’s control.”

He added “prior to the occupation of Mosul by the ISIL, more than 5600 Americans, including the employees and the security personnel of the US Embassy, were present in Baghdad, however when three provinces of Iraq were occupied by the ISIL, they didn’t even fire a bullet towards the said occupiers.‌‌ From 2014 to 2016, almost 3700 American forces joined the aforesaid group, and now more than 9000 American forces are present in Iraq."

This commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Forces (al-Hashd al-Shaabi) added “there are 13 American joint military bases in the north, centre and west of Iraq, including 4 military bases set up in the border areas with Syria in which the American forces are settled."

During this live TV interview, stressing the determination and attempts of the Islamic Resistance for maintaining the peace, security and independence of Iraq, al-Shemri explained “the accounts of the Americans haven’t and won’t be settled and their criminal evils in our country won’t be forgotten."

