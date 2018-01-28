پارسی
Mon 29 January 2018
Heyran pass in N Iran framed at night
TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) –Heyran pass, a mountain road which links two Iranian northern provinces of Gilan and Ardabil, is full of hairpin turns and the 45cm snowfall mixed with vehicles’ lights adds to the beauty of the famous tourist site.
By: Mehdi Hosseinnejadian
2018-01-28 21:37
