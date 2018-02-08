Iran named world’s 18th economic power

TEHRAN, Feb. 8 (MNA) – Government Spokesman Mohammad-Baqer Nobakht said here on Wednesday in Qom province, “according to the latest statistics released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Islamic Republic of Iran is the 18th largest economic powerhouse in the world, showing outstanding power and sovereignty of Islamic Iran in the global arena.”

Speaking in a ceremony, held by the Assembly to Coordinate Followers of Imam and Leadership in Qom province, he commemorated the 39th glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and added, “Iran gained numerous achievements after the victory of Islamic Revolution, under the wise leadership of the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA).”

The vice president pointed out that Ten-Day Dawn ceremonies is the best and appropriate time to explain issues for the youth and young walks of life.

Chief of Plan and Budget Organization reiterated, “enemy made its utmost effort to undermine the true image of the Islamic Revolution in the early years of the Islamic Revolution but their plots doomed to failure.”

He pointed to the recent events happened in the country and said, “despite all conspiracies waged against the country, Iran has still gained numerous achievements in all fields both in the region and world with full sovereignty and power.”

Although Iran was put under severe sanctions by western countries and US in particular in recent years, the country managed to overcome most of its economic woes in a way that IMF has presently announced that Iran is18th economic powerhouse in the world which is a solid evidence for the said claim.”

Nobakht called on all government officials and noble people to join their hands together in order to overcome most economic problems facing the country.

