TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – 2018 Budget Bill was approved by 148 votes in favor, 38 against votes and three abstained votes on Thursday of total 197 deputies in attendance.

Given the above issue, the next year's budget bill, presented to Majlis by the Iranian government in early December, 2017.

The report put total budget of country in the next Iranian calendar year in 1397 (to start March 21, 2018) at over 573.739 billion rials in terms of resources.

