TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – Ali Larijani, the Speaker of Iranian Parliament, condemns Kabul terrorist attack in letters to Afghanistan's National Assembly and Senate.

In separate letters to Afghanistan’s Speaker of Wolesi Jirga [parliament] Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi and the Chairman of Afghanistan’s Senate Fazal Hadi Muslimyar, the Speaker of Iranian

Parliament Ali Larijani has condemned the recent terrorist act in Kabul and expressed condolences and sympathy with the government, the nation and the representatives of the Afghan people.



