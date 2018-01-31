Diplomat says Iran after boosting economic ties with Guinea

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Hamidreza Vahidkiani, Iranian Ambassador to Guinea, said that Guinea has many commonalities with Iran which make it a good country to develop economic ties with.

“The enhancement of economic relations between the two countries is of prime importance and we follow this issue in line with the policies of resistance economy,” said Hamidreza Vahidkiani, Iranian Ambassador to Guinea, on Wednesday, touching upon the bilateral relations between Iran and Guinea.

“As an Iranian ambassador to an African country, I’m unhappy that the issue of Africa, a continent of opportunities, is somehow neglected inside Iran,” said the Iranian diplomat.

“According to the announcement made by the United Nations, the biggest share of investments are made in this continent,” he added.

“Guinea is a country with huge economic potentials with many commonalities with Iran as 95% of its population is made up of Muslims and they view Iran as an independent, Muslim, and well-established country in the region of Western Asia,” asserted the Iranian envoy.

