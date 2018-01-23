Guinea interested in cooperating in automotive, steel industries

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – MP and a member of Iran-Guinea-Bissau Parliamentary Friendship Group says that Guinea parliamentary delegation has visited Iran’s automotive and steel manufacturing sectors, and is interesting in cooperating in Iran in these sectors.

In a meeting with his Guinea counterpart, MP and a member of Iran-Guinea-Bissau Parliamentary Friendship Group Iraj Nouri Gholipour said that Guinea-Bissau is interested in attracting Iranian investment.

Noting that Guinea-Bissau has rich reserves of bauxite, potassium and uranium, he said that Guinea wants Iran to cooperate with it in these sectors. He said that Guinea-Bissau called for the transfer of technology from Iran to help the country’s fisheries sector.

He said that Guinea-Bissau delegation visited Iran's automotive and steel industry and want to cooperate with Iran in these sectors.

He said that Guinea-Bissau will officially invite the Iranian parliamentary delegation to visit that country to expand bilateral relations between the two countries.

