Iranian beach volleyball team reaches final at world tour

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Iran’s ‘B’ beach volleyball team has advanced to the final match at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour in Turkey.

Two beach volleyball teams 'A' and 'B' are representing Iran in the world tournament.

The Iranian team ‘B’ defeated a team from the host country Turkey on Saturday afternoon to reach the final match.

The Iranian beach volleyball players will take on Serbia in the final match later today.

Another Iranian team ‘A’ lost to a team from Russia in the semi-finals and had to leave the tournament early.

The Turkey tour, which is dubbed Aydin tournament, is held in beach resort Alanya in Antalya province. it is the 21st men's events on this season's FIVB World Tour and the second of five FIVB events in Turkey this season for $10,000, according to http://worldtour.2018.fivb.com.

