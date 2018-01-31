FM Zarif slams US arms sales to non-democratic tyrannies

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – The recent tweet of Iranian FM Zarif hints to Saudi Arabia, a monarchy with no democracy that is the closest ally of US in the region and buys American bombs to bombard Yemeni civilians.

In a new post on his Twitter account, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif denounced how American President Trump is acting in the Middle East and reassures that while the non-democratic rulers of the region may be the closest allies of US, the people of the Middle East know how US is acting against them.

“Trump again confirms his ignorance of Iran & region. Everyone knows where he stands; and it's certainly not with Iranians. His 'virtuous', ‘democratically- elected' clients in our region may cheer, but not those on receiving end of their tyranny & weapons, incl Yemeni children,” reads the full text of Mr. Zarif on Twitter.

