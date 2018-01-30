Yemen fires missiles at Riyadh airport

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – The Yemeni forces on Tuesday morning targeted the King Khalid international airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia by a long-range ballistic missile, media reports said.

The missile unit of the Yemen army and Popular Committees pounded the King Khalid international airport in the Saudi capital, Riyadh by Burkan (Volcano) H-2 missile, a Scud-type missile with a range of more than 800km, Lebanon-based Arabic-language al-Mayadeen news network reported.

There are no initial report of injuries or casualties.

The Yemeni troops had targeted the King Khalid international airport in Riyadh with a Burkan H-2 missile on November 2017.

Yemen’s defenseless people have been under massive attacks by the coalition for almost three years but Riyadh has reached none of its objectives in Yemen so far.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies have been carrying out deadly airstrikes against the Houthi Ansarullah movement in an attempt to restore power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, an ally of Riyadh.

Over 14,000 Yemenis, including thousands of women and children, have lost their lives in the deadly military campaign.

LR