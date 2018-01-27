Iran’s credit risk rating shrinks in post-JCPOA period

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – Head of Organization for Investment, Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran (OIETAI) and Deputy Minister of Economic and Finance Affairs Mohammad Khazaee said that political and security stability has promoted Iran’s credit risk rating to a great extent.

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency correspondent, he added, “unlike previous years, Iran’s credit risk rating improved considerably and stood at 5th rank.”

“The organization will make its utmost effort in the field of ameliorating credit risk rating in the coming months as well,” he maintained.

He further noted that the Organization includes 35 countries, so that Iran’s credit risk rating has an important impact in economic interactions of other countries as well.

For its part, Central Bank of Iran (CBI) reported that credit rating of any country indicates financial and credit situation and degree of trust of other countries to the economic and banking system of that country.

After a landmark nuclear deal inked between Iran and world’s six major powers, Iran’s credit risk rating was ameliorated significantly. However, imposition of tough sanctions against Islamic Republic of Iran incurred irreparable damage to the economic situation of the country in international level, the CBI reported.

With due observance to the said issue, Iran’s debts were settled completely in a short period after the implementation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the official title of nuclear deal, under the auspices endeavors of the Central Bank of Iran in a way that no outstanding and deferred debt has remain in banking system of the country, CBI concluded.

