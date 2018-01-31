US lifts ban on farmed caviar import from Iran after 25 years

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – An adviser to Iran’s minister of agriculture reported on Wednesday that the United Stated has lifted the ban on farmed caviar import from Iran, adding that 10 km of the product were exported to the US last year.

Speaking at a ceremony in commemoration of Islamic Revolution at Iranian Ministry of Agriculture, Abbas Rajaei told reports that the 25-year old ban on farmed caviar import from Iran has been lifted, adding that Iran’s caviar export to the US is resumed.

Pointing out that last year, Iran exported 10kg of farmed caviar worth $13000 to the United States, Mr. Rajaei said caviar producers can export farm-raised caviar to the United States in coordination with Ministry of Agriculture, while exporting wild caviar is still prohibited by the ministry.

