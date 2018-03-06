Iran amb. to Belarus, Minsk provincial governor discuss bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) – Iran’s ambassador to Belarus and Minsk provincial governor discussed developing economic relations between the two provinces of Tehran and Minsk in a meeting in Minsk on Monday.

In the meeting which was held at Minsk Provincial Governor Office, Iranian ambassador Mostafa Oveisi detailed the history of relations between the provinces of Tehran and Minsk, revealing plans for more future cooperation.

Oveisi referred to a previous agreement for the co-production of electric buses by the Belarusian company ‘Belkamunmash’ and the Iranian company Shahab Khodro Co, adding Iran will start importing beef from Belarus.

The latest developments regarding Iranian companies’ projects in the province of Minsk was another issue discussed in the meeting between the two sides.

Minsk Provincial Governor Anatoly Isachenko, for his part, expressed his office’s readiness to expand cooperation with Tehran province, adding that Minsk province had relations with 72 countries.

Isachenko also said that inviting Tehran provincial governor to visit Minsk was on the agenda.

Iran and Belarus signed a cooperation roadmap and vision plan to expand bilateral cooperation in the fields of politics, economy, banking, agriculture, transport, science, culture, health and tourism during the 14th session of the Iran-Belarus Economic Commission which was held at Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization on January 25, 2018.

KI/IRN82852850