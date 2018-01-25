2 explosive loads hauled by intelligence ministry

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – Iranian intelligence ministry issued an announcement on Wednesday recounting the new success of the ministry in seizing two bomb loads before being detonated by terrorists.

“The anonymous soldiers of Imam Zaman (the way the agents of the intelligence ministry are known in Iran) managed to identify, locate, and haul two big loads of bombs, explosives, and weaponry which were intended to be used in terrorist attacks on public places,” reads the announcement issued by the Iranian intelligence ministry late on Wednesday.

“In the first operation, 23 ready-to-blast bombs equipped with remote controls which were smuggled into Iran from eastern borders with the planning and guidance of Saudi secret service to conduct disruptive operations and create insecurity in the central provinces of Iran were identified and seized,” says the official statement issued by the ministry.

The communique recounts that the second achievement was garnered in the Iranian western province of Kurdistan where the equipment to assemble and make bombs were found and confiscated.

