TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – Iranian Defense Ministry's Marine Industries Organization chairman said on Wednesday that today, Iran is capable of manufacturing most of its maritime equipment domestically.

Rear Admiral Amir Rastegari made the remarks on the sidelines of an exhibition of maritime capabilities in Tehran, adding that today, most of Iran’s needs in maritime sector is produced domestically.

He added that navigation systems, and various types of electric motors and compressors are manufactured by Iranian companies and Iran has been able to design and manufacture offshore platforms as well.

