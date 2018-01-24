21 intl. shipping lines return Iran in post-JCPOA era

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) - After a landmark nuclear deal signed between Iran and six world’s major powers, rosy and bright future was opened for the Islamic Republic of Iran in a way that a number of 21 shipping lines resumed their activities in Shahid Rajaee Port.

Director General of Hormozgan Province Ports and Maritime Organization Allah-Morad Afifi made the above remarks on late Tuesday.

Speaking in a get-together meeting in the presence of deputies of Ports and Maritime Organization for Planning and Management Affairs in Shahid Rajaee Special Economic Zone, he added, “Shahid Rajaee Port is the golden gateway for Iran’s economy in a way that 53 percent of country’s total imports and exports volume is done via this port.”

Shahid Rajaee Port also accounts for 70 percent total loading and unloading operations in the country, he maintained.

He pointed to the salient activities taken after the implementation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the official title of nuclear deal which include: purchasing 12 equipped gantry cranes and 15 transistor units, costing over €175 million, construction operation of three 100,000-ton piers special of export of oil products, costing 1,650 billion rials.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Afifi also referred to naming the current Iranian calendar year in 1396 (started March 21, 2017) as “resistance economy, production and job creation” and reiterated, “Shahid Rajaee Port managed to materialize 100% of its objectives in the field of generation of employment opportunities since the beginning of the current year (started March 21, 2017).”

Containerized operations in the port field is of the salient indicator which experienced a considerable growth in Iran’s largest trade and business port, he said, adding, “at the unsparing efforts taken in 11th and 12th governments dubbed “hope and prudence”, world’s leading shipping lines showed vehement interest to transit in Shahid Rajaee Port.”

Shahid Rajaee Port is located at 23 KM west Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan Province, he concluded.

