1st Intl. Comprehensive Marine Expo kicks off in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – The first International Comprehensive Marine Exhibition of Iran (MARINEEX) has kicked off in Tehran in the presence of head of marine department of Ministry of Defense and participation of 140 companies.

The first International Comprehensive Marine Exhibition of Iran is currently being held at Tehran International Exhibition Center from Jan. 24-27, 2018, in the Iranian capital.

The exhibition includes six main sections for maritime transportation, offshore, tourism & maritime recreation, ports & harbors, fisheries, and vessel construction & equipment.

140 Iranian and foreign companies from France, Poland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, China and Russia are taking part in the event, displaying various kinds of products related to maritime transportation, environment, tourism, investment, maritime security, etc.

The Marine Exhibition aims to introduce new products and goods, create an opportunity to interact with manufactures, businesspersons and experts in a bid to get informed about the latest achievements in maritime technology.

