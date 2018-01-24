N-deal exposed US’ decades-long fabrications against Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – FM spokesman Ghasemi said Wed. that Iran has never sought nuclear weapons and never will, adding that JCPOA has exposed the US’ decades-long practice of fabrication against Iran to the world.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi made the remarks on Wednesday in reaction to the hostile remarks made by US Vice President Mike Pence during his visit to the Israeli regime. Pence used the visit to reiterate that the Trump administration would pull out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal unless the agreement was “amended”. He said Iran posed a nuclear threat, and the US would make every effort to cut off Iran’s influence in the region in the wake of ISIL defeat in Syria and Iraq.

“The Iranian nation has had a taste of the so-called American ‘friendship’ infused with various kinds of hostility and unjust measures for successive decades,” Ghasemi said, noting the 1953 coup, capitulations, supporting dictators, backing Saddam in the 1980-88 Iraq war against Iran, the downing of Iran Air Flight 655, naming Iranians a terrorist nation, years of unjustht sanctions, the fabrication of the name of the Persian Gulf, and many more instances of the US’ hostile measures against the Islamic Republic.

Ghasemi stressed that the Iranian nation “holds no value whatsoever” for the empty and exhausted promises of the American authorities.

Ghasemi added that Mike Pence should have by now realized the significant role or Iran in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq, as well as the fact that Iran was the main reason for the failure of certain trans-regional countries and their regional allies, backed by extremist terrorists, in hatching their sinister plots against the people of the region and other independent states.

“The incessant and futile attempts by American authorities to fabricate threats and lies about the Persian Gulf and Middle East region, are merely done in a bid to keep the region unstable so that the Zionist regime could achieve its long-term, sinister goals,” Ghasemi said.

“The attempts also aim to prevent the unity among Muslim countries against the Israeli regime, and to feed the US' illegitimate economic interests through selling a staggering amount of weapons to regional countries,” he concluded.

