Lavrov: Breakdown of JCPOA to entail chaos

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that breakdown of JCPOA would entail turmoil in international relations.

Speaking to Russian newspaper Kommersant on Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavroz said that the breakdown of the JCPOA, as well as failure on other international agreements will inevitably entail a turmoil in international affairs. JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) refers to the Iran nuclear deal that was signed in July 2015.

“If international deals agreed by the leading countries on this or that conflict are broken down, it may entail a mishmash when everyone is for himself. It will be very sad,” he stressed. “I think it is unacceptable, be it Iran, Syria, Libya, Yemen, the Korean Peninsula, which also had an agreement of 2005 committing to paper what North Korea and others must do. A couple of weeks after it was signed, the Americans ‘dug out’ an old story about some account in a Macau bank and used it as pretext to arrest North Korean account.”

According to the Russian top diplomat, debates about the legitimacy of this step may never end. “But the fact is that there was an agreement to stop confrontation and any provocative actions. It did not work,” he noted. “The biggest problem now is the ability to negotiate.”

On Friday, January 12, 2017, US President Donald Trump waived nuclear sanctions against Iran, but warned that he would not do it again unless the deal is modified. Tehran has said it will not renegotiate the deal, under which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.



SP/MNA/