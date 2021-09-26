Raeisi calls for boosting Tehran-Minsk economic relations

Referring to his meeting with the President of Belarus on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi in his meeting with the new Belarusian Ambassador to Tehran to receive his credentials said, "Providing a ground for activity of the private sectors and commercial Iranian and Belarusian companies can be effective in strengthening the economic and trade cooperation between two countries."

Presenting his credentials to the Iranian president, Dmitry Koltsov, for his part, said, "My main mission is to develop relations between the two countries and I will do my best to achieve this goal."

He also pointed to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Tehran and Minsk, calling relations between the two countries long-standing and friendly.

"We are ready to raise the level of trade exchanges and provide the ground for the presence and investment of Iranian companies in Belarus", he added.

