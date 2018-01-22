Turkey rejects Syria operation limited to Afrin

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Turkey has rejected reports that the operation on the Syrian border will be limited to Afrin, Foreign Ministry sources said Monday.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said Turkey has never made such a commitment to Russia, reported Anadolu.



Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said last week, Turkey may expand its operations in northern Syria to Manbij city and east of the Euphrates River after Afrin has been cleared.



“Turkey’s precautions against YPG/PKK cannot be limited to only Afrin. There is also Manbij and east of the Euphrates River,” Cavusoglu said in Vancouver, Canada.



Turkey on Saturday launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PYD/PKK groups from Syria's northwestern Afrin region.