US after rallying Kurds against Turkey

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei told MNA on Sat. that the US military coalition in Syria seeks to rally Kurds against Turkey, while Turkey is after disrupting US plans in the region.

Mohsen Rezaei made the comment in response to a question by Mehr News correspondent about the presence of American troops in northern Syria and their confrontation with Turkey’s military.

“Regional confrontations will yield no positive results for any countries involved,” Rezaei said. “It would be better if everyone made efforts so that legitimate governments could establish sustainable peace in their countries.”

Noting that the US military coalition in Syria is seeking to reinforce and rally the Kurds against Turkey, Rezaei add that Turkey, in return, is trying to disrupt the US plans.

“This is while Turkey and the US have longstanding friendly ties,” he said. “Today, their disputes have been dragged into Syria, and undoubtedly, their confrontation will bring about no positive outcome for none of these countries.”

