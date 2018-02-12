Turkish assault on Afrin claims more civilian lives

ALEPPO, Feb. 12 (MNA) – More civilians were killed or injured as a result of the continued Turkish assault on Afrin city in northern Aleppo.

Local sources told SANA that a civilian was killed and two others, a father and his son, were injured due to Turkish bombardment with rocket shells and artillery on al-Uroba village in Afrin area.

The sources added that the Turkish shelling on Bafloun, al-Uroba, Deir Sawan, Kefr Safra, Jundaris, al-Muabtali, and a number of villages in Rajo area resulted in a number of civilian casualties and damage to public and private properties.

A two-year-old boy was wounded when a Turkish artillery shell landed on his family’s home in Hasia village.

On Friday, a main bread production plant was fully destroyed as a result of the Turkish shelling on Rajo area, which threatens to deprive thousands of civilians in the neighboring villages of bread.

Activists posted on social media sites pictures of terrorists from ISIL and Jabhat al-Nusra taking part in the Turkish aggression on Afrin area.

