Turkey continues aggression on Afrin as civilian casualties rise

ALEPPO, Feb. 10 (MNA) – The total number of civilian casualties from the Turkish regime’s continued aggression on Afrin area has risen.

Local sources said Friday that the Turkish troops turned Atama camp, about 20 km to the south of Jandiris village,into artillery, mortar, and heavy machinegun launching pads and targeted QastalKhadra, QastalMekdad, DeirSawan, Akhejla and Sharkan villages, injuring a civilian.

A 60-year-old woman was injured as a result of the attack by the Turkey on the city of Afrin, the sources added.

The destruction of infrastructure and public utilities in Afrin area is one of the Turkish aggression’s goals.

Over the past few days, the forces of the regime have destroyed parts of an elementary school in the village of Midanki and a center for Red Crescent in Rajo area and caused heavy damage to the water pump which feeds the city of Afrin.

The continued Turkish regime’s aggression for the 22nd day in a rowkilled and wounded more than 500 civilians due to targeting homes, infrastructure and public utilities.

SANA/MNA