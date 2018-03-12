SARC calls for guarantees to deliver humanitarian convoy to Afrin

DAMASCUS, Mar. 12 (MNA) – Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) called for guarantees to deliver a new humanitarian convoy to reach the civilians in Afrin, who have been under the Turkish aggression and its mercenaries for 51 days.

SARC announced, in a statement, that they are working with the UN to deliver an urgent humanitarian convoy carrying new relief materials to Afrin and Tal Rifaat in response to the escalated humanitarian needs in these areas as a result of the current events.

The new aid convoy follows the first one, which was delivered earlier this month in cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

“It is necessary to get sufficient security guarantees to allow the convoy crossing safely and without targeting it, calling on all parties to protect SARC volunteers and its facilities,” the organization added.

The continuous Turkish aggression on Afrin area claimed the lives and wounded more than 1100 civilians, resulting in the destruction of the infrastructure and services especially schools and water pumping station.

SANA/MNA