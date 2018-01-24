Syrian min. says US seeking new sedition in region

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – Syria’s new Information Minister Imad Sareh says US and its allies have failed militarily and are now seeking to create new sedition in the region.

In a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Syria Javad Torkabadi, Syria’s newly appointed Information Minister Imad Sareh said that the world arrogance has failed in their scheme involving Takfirist and other radical groups in Syria, and now wants to start a cultural soft war against Iran and Syria.

For his part, Iranian ambassador said that Iran’s enemies have been initiating seditions and cultural onslaughts against Iran from the very early days after the victory of the Islamic Revolution. He said that the historical high points of the Iranian nation have always been its ability to foil these plots.

