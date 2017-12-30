Foreign banks ties with Iran on verge of boom

TEHRAN, Dec. 30 (MNA) – Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Akbar Komijani pointed to the transition from arduous sanctions period and said, “in sanctions period, the country’s banking ties with the outside world was disconnected.”

After the implementation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the official title of nuclear deal, most of foreign banks have established fair interaction with Iranian banks, he maintained.

Speaking in the Resistance Economy Management and Strategy Headquarters in Yazd Province, he added, “the 11th government dubbed “Hope and Prudence” has taken giant strides towards supporting production and generating employment.”

He put the share of working capital in economy of the country in 2012 at approx. 46 percent, the share of which has increased in cooperation with the Central Bank of Iran and other banks of the country with the aim of spurring production and generating employment.

He placed special emphasis on taking advantage of vacant capacities of employment across the country and added, “giant steps should be taken in the field of production through the use of stagnant capitals.”

Investment in the construction sector stood at the positive growth, he said, adding: “transaction of property and real estate in the country gained ground in the current Iranian calendar year in 1396 (started March 21, 2017).”

Banks faced with shortage of liquidity due to the tough economic situation, he said and put the total facilities paid by the banks to applicants in the past Iranian calendar year in 1395 (ended March 20, 2017) at 548,000 billion tomans with the aim of spurring production and generating employment in the country.

According to statistics, 670,000 billion tomans worth of facilities will be paid by banks to the applicants by the yearend, Komijani ended.

