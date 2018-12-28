Iran foreign debt to drop to $9.3bn by year end: World Bank

In its latest assessment of the economic situation in Iran, the World Bank has predicted that Iran's economic growth rate under the US sanctions will fall to 1.6% at the end of 1397.

Based on World Bank figures, Iran's agricultural sector will grow by 3.5% this year and services will grow by 2.9%, but the industry sector will have a negative growth of 7 percent.

The private consumption will decrease by 0.6% while the government consumption will also drop by 1.7%.

Iran's exports are predicted to drop by 11.9% this year while imports will drop by 27.1%.

The World Bank has also predicted that the inflation rate will rise to 23.8% next year.

According to the report, Iran's current account balance of GDP will remain positive this year, reaching 0.6% of GDP, but the government's financial balance will be - 4.7% of GDP.

The international body has further predicted minus 3.7% growth for Iran economy next year.

Iran's oil exports will reach 1.5 million barrels a day at the end of this year and drop to 1 million barrels a day next year, according to the World Bank.

Iran's oil production will decline from the current level of 3.3 million barrels a day this year to 2.8 million barrels per day in 1398.

The World Bank has also estimated an average oil price of $65 bpd next year, while the current account balance of Iran will drop to zero.

Iran's foreign debt is predicted to be $9.3 billion this year and $10.1 billion next year. Last year, Iranian foreign debt was reported to stand at $10.9 billion.

KI/TASNIM909450