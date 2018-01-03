ICCIMA to remove export barriers with neighboring states

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) has taken effective steps to remove export hurdles with neighboring states.

Gholam-Hossein Shafe’ei made the remark on Tuesday evening, adding that a high-ranking delegation from ICCIMA will head to the Central Asia and also neighboring states in order to resolve import and export barriers.

Speaking in 73rd meeting of Council of Dialogue between public and private sectors, held at the venue of ICCIMA, he said, “it is also expected that Iranian ambassadors to the Central Asian states and ambassadors of these countries to Tehran will convene in Tehran in order to follow up the case in an expert-level session.”

He also pointed to the salient measures taken by country in anti-drug campaign and said, “according to the Asia-Pacific Research and Studies Office, Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) managed to stand at the first rank in anti-drug campaign.”

As the main clauses of the policies of “resistance economy”, organizing import and export was notified in 2013, he maintained.

The Council was addressed by the Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF) Masoud Karbasian, Chairman of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture Gholam-Hossein Shafe’ei, President of Iranian Exports Confederation, Director General of CBI for Foreign Exchange Affairs, Parliament Economic Commission Chairman and a number of economic activists.

