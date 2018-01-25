Iran accounts for 0.24% share in world export volume

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – Chairman of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholamhossein Shafe’ei put Iran’s share of global export market at 0.24 percent.

Speaking on Thursday afternoon in commemoration of Exports Day and exemplary exporters in Kerman Province, held at the venue of Kerman Chamber of Commerce, he put the rate for each ton of export and import volume at $341 and $1,308 respectively.

He pointed to the deviant attitude towards sustainable development and added, “if an objective is not predefined for the sustainable development, its objectives will not be materialized.”

Uncertain and unsafe environment is the major concern of economic activists of the country, he said, adding, “given negligible and meager trade share of Iran in the global level, responsible officials should take effective steps in this regard.”

To conclude his remarks, Shafe’ei said that only one percent of Iran’s export volume is based on knowledge-based activities, so that successful exports require having strong production backbone and as long as production is not taken into consideration seriously, competition in this area will doom to failure.”

