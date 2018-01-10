CBI governor warns on bitcoin again

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – Once again, Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Governor Valiollah Seif warned on cryptocurrency “bitcoin” and said, “CBI does not endorse bitcoin at all.”

Turning to bitcoin transactions, he added, “although transactions with this cryptocurrency have become widespread, people should be careful about this issue seriously.”

Transacting with bitcoin is followed with several risks, he said, adding, “under no circumstances, CBI does not confirm bitcoin.”

CBI has conducted vast studies on transacting with bitcoin, the results of which would be announced in very near future, Seif maintained.

In conclusion, he said, “those, who invest in bitcoin accept fluctuations in risk as well.”

MA/4195814