Iran’s economic growth at 8% in coming year

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – Head of Plan and Budget Organization Mohammad-Bagher Nobakht put the country’s economic growth in the next Iranian calendar year in 1397 (to start March 21, 2018) at eight percent.

Achieving eight percent economic growth, generation of employment opportunities for more than one million job-seeking people in the next year and also planning to accelerate semi-finished projects have been taken into serious consideration in the next Iranian year (to start March 21, 2018), he maintained.

Speaking in the introduction and valediction ceremony of former and new heads of National Development Fund of Iran, he expressed his special thanks to the unflinching and unsparing efforts of former head of NDFI Ahmad Doost-Hosseini in line with materializing most economic objectives of the Fund.

He pointed to the restriction of financial and economic resources of the country and added, “it is necessary that effective and constructive measures should be taken in order to manage financial resources optimally.”

To conclude his remarks, he said, “National Development Fund of Iran (NDFI) is a national wealth and its managers are trustees of these resources. It is our duty to deliver these resources to the next generation in the best form possible optimally.”

MA/4201938