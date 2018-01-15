Damavand destroyer seriously damaged

The Spokesperson for Iran’s Army Shahin Taghikhani discussed the damage caused to Damavand destroyer and said “after Damavand destroyer had an accident in the Caspian Sea due to bad weather and a storm that suddenly hit the area, preliminary inspection detected minor damage to the destroyer.”

“After specialized investigations and more precise assessments, however, it turned out that the destroyer has been seriously damaged and requires major repair,” he added.

On January 10, 2018, Damavand destroyer crashed into the breakwaters while coming into port due to the dramatic increase in wind speed and the severe storm that struck Caspian Sea.

