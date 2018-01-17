2 crew members missing after Damavand destroyer crash

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami discussed on Wednesday (January 17) on the sideline of a cabinet meeting the accident that befell Damavand destroyer and added “we have dispatched a team to assess the damage caused to the warship. Two crew members of the Damavand destroyer who were missing after the accident have not yet been found.”

On January 10, 2018, Damavand destroyer crashed into the breakwaters while coming into port due to the dramatic increase in wind speed and the severe storm that struck Caspian Sea.

Elsewhere in his speech, Brigadier General Hatami rejected the claim made by the German minister of foreign affairs who had stated that Iran, Germany, France and the UK will hold negotiations on Iran missile program, saying “we have not engaged in any negotiations concerning our missile program, and we do not intend to do so in future.”

BS/4202464