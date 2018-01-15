Tabriz to host rally races for women in Muslim countries

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – Iranian city Tabriz has been chosen to host rally races for women in Muslim countries in 2018, CEO of Motorcycle & Automobile Federation of Iran said Sunday.

According to Mohammad Seidanlou, negotiations with the president of Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA, English: International Automobile Federation) have been fruitful, and Iran has been chosen as the host country for rally competitions for women in Muslim countries, scheduled for September 2018.

He said that the city of Tabriz has been selected to host the rallies due to its status as capital city of tourism of Muslim countries in 2018.

Seidanlou added that in coordination with the Asian Automobile Federation, Iran will also host a round of Middle East rally racing in 2018, after years of hiatus.

Iran will also hold a round of motocross competitions as approved by the Asian Automobile Federation, he added.

“Iran and a number of neighboring and Asian countries cannot take part in Formula one and Formula two auto racing, therefore the Asian Automobile Federation has provided the chance that each of these countries, including Iran, Azerbaijan and Turkey, to host each round of these competitions on the regional level,” he added.

