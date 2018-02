TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Issuing a decree on Tuesday, Iranian Leader Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Seyed Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabifard as the interim leader (Imam) of Tehran Friday Prayers.

The position belongs to Ayatollah Khamenei since January 14, 1980 when the late Leader of Iran, Imam Khomeini issued a decree of appointment.

The first event with the leadership of Aboutorabifard will be on the upcoming Friday on February 16.

