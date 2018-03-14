Iran to complete 1st operational satellite next year

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – Head of Iran’s Space Research Center has predicted that Iran’s first operational satellite ‘Saha’ and 'Nahid-2' telecommunication satellite will be completed next year.

According to Hassan Hadadpour, head of Space Research Center of Iran, on Wednesday Iran needs extra efforts to reach the first place in space industry in the region while it has done well so far.

Regarding the projects that the Iranian space researchers are currently working on, Hadadpour said “the Iranian Space Research Center has started projects such as ‘Saha’ Satellite, the country's first operational satellite, and the Nahid-2 satellite, which is a step towards the development of telecommunication satellites. Meanwhile, some other projects are under way,” adding the Iranian experts are working hard to accomplish these projects in the coming year “in order for the Research Center to bring valuable achievements to the country.”

Also in this regard, Iran’s Deputy ICT Minister Morteza Barari, who is also the head of Iranian Space Agency, said that in order to achieve the goals of Iran’s 2025 Outlook Plan, and given the fact that regional countries have been active in the field of space science and technology, Iran needs to give impetus to its space industry.

Barari, who made the remarks during a visit to Iran’s Space Research Center on Wednesday, added that development of space science and technology is of importance to Iran and the country’s knowledge-based enterprises can play a role in that regard.

The head of Iranian Space Agency went on to add that his agency has developed a roadmap for space industry of the country, which has eight sections.

