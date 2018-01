TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – The World Bank, in its latest analysis of Iran’s economy, has revised its previous forecast, putting Iran's economic growth rate at 4% for 2018.

The World Bank Group had previously predicted Iran’s economic growth rate for 2018 at 4.1%, now putting it at 4%, indicating 0.1% decline.

Furthermore, the international body announced 3% global economic growth in 2017, while putting the rate for 2018 at 3.1%.

