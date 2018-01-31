Participants back Quds as Palestine capital at intl. conf. in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Tehran is currently hosting an international conference in support of Jerusalem al-Quds as the capital of Palestine, following US President Trump’s recognition of the holy city as Israeli capital.

Speaking at the conference entitled, ‘Al-Quds, Capital of Peace among Religions’, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, condemned Donald Trump’s decision to relocate its embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem al-Quds following his recognition of the holy city as the capital of the Israeli regime, adding “the Islamic Republic of Iran will always voice vehement condemnation against this irrational move by the US President, and will stand against any attempts at making a change in the status of al-Quds city.”

“[Trump’s] move is not only unfair, but it also contravenes the UN resolutions,” he added.

According to Araghchi, Donald Trump has made a great number of mistakes, and his Jerusalem decision is one of them.

The Iranian diplomat went on to note that the enemies of the Islamic World constantly make efforts to deviate the focus of Muslims from the Palestinian issue by establishing terrorist groups, creating civil wars and divisions among Muslim states.

Araghchi once again reaffirmed the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in support of al-Quds as the “inseparable and inviolable" capital of Palestine, calling on all Muslims in the world to work together toward the liberation of al-Quds and perseverance and support of al-Quds civilization.

