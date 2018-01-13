African Union, UN demand end to hostilities in S Sudan

NEW YORK, Jan. 13 (MNA) – The African Union and the United Nations demanded an end to the clashes in South Sudan and condemned the recent violations of the cessation of hostilities agreement through a joint statement.

The president of the Commission of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat, and the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, expressed their rejection of the actions that violate that agreement signed in December and that also establish the protection of civilians and humanitarian access.

Both authorities called on the sides to the conflict in South Sudan to suspend military operations and put an end to hostile actions, as established in the commitment adopted.

They also demanded that they comply with their obligations to protect civilians, respect international humanitarian law and human rights, as well as guarantee access to assistance.

The president of the African Union and the UN Secretary General reaffirmed his conviction that there is only one political solution to the conflict in South Sudan.

The sides must demonstrate the will to negotiate a permanent ceasefire and update the agreement on the resolution of the conflict, with the aim of putting an end to the terrible suffering inflicted on the population, according to the joint statement.

Despite efforts to achieve a ceasefire, clashes between the government and opposition forces continue in South Sudan, which increases the climate of insecurity, the UN warned.

Five years after the outbreak of a civil conflict, in the world's youngest nation, 4.8 million people face a serious food crisis and statistics predict that this figure will increase.

PL/MNA