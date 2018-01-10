Iran envoy rejects claims of being summoned by Turkey over Syria

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – Iranian ambassador to Ankara has rejected claims by some Turkish media that he was summoned by Turkey’s Foreign Ministry over Idlib situation.

Mohammad Ebrahim Taherianfard, Iranian Ambassador to Ankara, told IRIB on Tuesday night that the claims made by some Turkish media about his being summoned by Turkey’s Foreign Ministry were false.

Daily Sabah and Anadolu agency quoted diplomatic sources as saying that the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned the ambassadors of Russia and Iran to protest the Syria government's violations of de-escalation zone borders in Idlib.

The Turkish media added that the ministry had asked the envoys to urge the Syrian government to end the border violations.

Meanwhile, the official website of Turkish Foreing Ministry has not mentioned anything about the summoning.

MS/4195637