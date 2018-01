TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – In its maiden play, Iranian Handball National Team won the match against Oman in quadruple tournament held in Qatar.

Iranian national handball team won 32 to 24 against Omani rivals on Sunday and prepared itself for the next match strongly.

Qatar Handball Tournament kicked off today in Qatari capital Doha with the participation of four teams from Iran, Qatar, Oman and Algeria.

Iran national team will meet Qatar today.

