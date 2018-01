TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – While preparing for 2018 Asian Men’s Handball Championships, Iran's men’s handball national team lost to Slovenia in a friendly match on Thursday evening.

Iran’s national team was beaten by Slovenia 31 to 19. During the several days camping in Slovenia, the Iranian national team has held several friendly matches with the country’s handball clubs.

The team is preparing for the 2018 Asian Handball Championship, which is going to be held between 18-28 January in South Korea.

