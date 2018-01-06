Amir-Abdollahian urges govt to fulfill public duty

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – The Iranian Parliament's General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that people’s alertness foiled enemy’s plots and urged government officials to fulfill their public duty so that the enemy cannot infiltrate the country.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian discussed on Friday the recent protests in certain cities in Iran and called the unique leadership and the wise people the greatest treasures of the Islamic Republic. He added “one aspect of Iran’s economic difficulties arise from the antagonistic conduct of the White House toward the Islamic Republic of Iran. But the three branches of the government must adopt a more committed, responsible and concerned conduct toward the people so that the enemy cannot infiltrate the country anymore.”

“Active interference of the US, Saudi, Tel Aviv triangle which failed nonetheless proved one more time that Iran still exercises authority and is not a playground of the US like Libya and Afghanistan,” he added.

Iranian Parliament's General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian asserted “the outcome of the talks held between the US and its regional allies was a growth in terrorism and global insecurity. The outcome of the constructive measures taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran and its allies was the defeat of ISIL and guarantee for higher security of the Islamic Iran.”

“Taking another look at the US insolent interference and its allies show that the recent protests were plotted through various stages. The first stage was to provoke the youth, create unrest and insecurity and cause killings. The second stage consisted of the active participation of the enemies of the establishment in killings and widespread armed operations and the third stage was conducting the failed terrorist elements of ISIL in the region toward the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“People’s alertness and timely measures taken by the security and military forces foiled enemy plots. We must, however, demonstrate solidarity and harmony so as to take Iran to the summits of development and welfare,” he added.

