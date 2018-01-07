Rallies go on in Iran rebuffing US futile intervention

QAZVIN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – For the fifth consecutive day, Iranians in several cities poured into the streets to rebuff US government support for the rioters.

Thousands of Iranians from all walks of life took to the streets in Shahr-e-Kord, Qazvin, Takestan, Abyek, eqbalieh, Buin Zahra, Gonbad, Rasht and Yazd despite the cold weather and there are reports of more rallies for tomorrow in the cities of Kordoki, Ali Abad, Aq Qala and Bandar-Torkman in Golestan province and some cities in Yazd province.

Yesterday western media, including Washington Post and Reuters reported of continuing rallies in Iran rebuffing the US government’s ‘blunder’ at the United Nations Security Council meeting on Iran’s protests.

