Pro-Islamic establishment rallies deride Trump ‘blunder’ at UN

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – Thousands of Iranians poured into streets on Saturday for the fourth consecutive day to voice their support for the Islamic establishment after Donald Trump’s ‘blunder’ at UN security meeting.

For the fourth day in a row and after the US government failure at the meeting of US security Council, thousands of Iranians in Amol, Semnan and Shadegan waved Iranian flags and chanted “Death to Amercia,” “Death to Israel,” and “Death to Britain,”, Reuters reported on Saturday January 6.

Saturday’s show of support came a day after Iran’s foreign minister said a United Nations Security Council meeting called by the United States to discuss the protests had proved a “blunder” by the administration of US President Donald Trump, Reuters said.

KI/IRN82787436