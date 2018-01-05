Americans follow Zionists’ strategy in destabilizing region

TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – In a phone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart, Iran’s defense minister commented that the US administration is following in Zionist regime’s footsteps in destabilizing the region.

During the telephone conversation on Thursday with Pakistani Defense Minister Khurram Dastgir khan, Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, hailed Iran and Pakistan growing defense cooperation, describing the recent visit by the Commander-in-Chief of the Pakistani Army to Tehran and the ongoing defense cooperation between the sides as a turning point.

Stressing that the conditions of the region and the Islamic countries require more consultation between the authorities of the two major countries of the region and the Muslim world, he added “Americans always blame others for their own failures in different parts of the world.”

He went on to add that the United States current administration is following in the Zionist regime’s footsteps in destabilizing the region.

Hatami blamed the US for the increase in narcotics cultivation, rising terrorism in Afghanistan, growing insecurity and killing of innocent people in Afghanistan, Yemen, Iraq and Syria.

Arguing that Iran and Pakistan have a lot of capabilities in defense and military areas, Hatami said that those capabilities should be used to promote the two nations’ economic prosperity and security.

The Pakistani Defense Minister, for his part, welcomed the expansion of bilateral defense relations, saying “rapid development and changes in the region require more cooperation between the two countries.”

Criticizing the US president's repeated tweets against Pakistan, Khurram Dastgir khan emphasized the independence of Islamic countries in securing their own lands and called for more discussions between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan's defense officials.

