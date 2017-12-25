Parliamentary visits to complement growing relations: Kahraman

TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – The Speaker of Iran’s Parliament Ali Larijani and the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey İsmail Kahraman met on Monday in Islamabad.

The Speaker of Iran’s Parliament Ali Larijani and the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey İsmail Kahraman met on Monday in Islamabad on the sidelines of the first Speakers’ Conference hosted by National Assembly of Pakistan.

The three-day event, running from 23 to 25 December, gathers together speakers of regional stakeholders including Afghanistan, China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia and Turkey, with a focus on Parliamentary cooperation for peace, connectivity and prosperity in the region.

During the bilateral meeting, the two top law-makers highlighted the necessity of increasing cooperation and expanding economic relations.

İsmail Kahraman, referred to the growing relations between Iran and Turkey and said that exchange of parliamentary delegations will complement the growing bilateral ties.

