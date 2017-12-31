Iran ready to expand its gas trade globally

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – An NIGC official said completion of national gas distribution network will pave the path for expansion of the country’s gas trade worldwide.

The National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Planning Director Hassan Montazer Torbati touched upon development of gas distribution network and gas pipelines across the country saying “main infrastructure of the NIGC gas distribution network has been formed as gas pipelines have been constructed all across the country.”

He added that several projects were underway, some of which were ready to come on stream; “for instance, Iran’s sixth gas trunkline (IGAT-6), as the most strategic gas pipeline in the western corridor, is ready to be put in operation while the ninth and eleventh pipeline projects will be completed afterwards,” he underlined.

He stated that the Sixth Five-Year Economic, Cultural, and Social Development Plan had called for completion of gas projects in two dimensions one being to ensure stable and reliable gas supply inside the country and the other being turn the Iranian gas industry into a global hub.

Iran enjoys an excellent condition to become a major gas trade hub given that it possesses the largest reservoir of gas in the world and remains a major gas producers, as well as that it is geographically close to other major producers and consumers of the product.

He stated that the national gas network of the country will be completed in the next five years, saying “by then, a favorable atmosphere will have emerged for gas activities of the country and, if necessary, we can easily receive gas from countries like Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Qatar while maintaining the possibility of exporting gas to all neighboring countries, such as Afghanistan, Pakistan, Kuwait, Iraq and Turkey, or even to Europe.”

NIGC planning director said the main aim is to export gas produced in the country and to turn Iran to a global gas trading center, either through buying and selling or by swap.

