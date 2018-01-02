Iran participates in Wrestling Global Forum

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – United World Wrestling (UWW) hosted the Women in Wrestling Global Forum at the Mexico Olympic Training Centre in Mexico City.

The event, attended by representatives from all federations including the Iranian one, was funded by United World Wrestling and Olympic Solidarity, organized by the Mexican Wrestling Federation, and supported by Mexican Olympic Committee.

Farnaz Panahizadeh, who is a member of UWW’s Commission for Women, represented Iran at the Forum and presented a thorough description of Iran’s activities in the field of wrestling.

Aligned with the Olympic Agenda 2020, the forum focused on the promotion of gender equality and empowerment of women in the sport of wrestling with 26 female participants from 19 countries attending this event.

The main objectives of this event were to provide NF women, especially at mid- and senior-level positions, with empowerment, leadership and personal efficiency skills, encourage women to take a more proactive role in the sport of wrestling, strengthen the women in our sport network and stimulate implementation of national and regional projects for women in wrestling, and advance wrestling technical knowledge.

Participants also joined workshops including wrestling coaching clinics, introduction to refereeing and WADA anti-doping protocols.

Natalia YARIGUINA, Vice-President of United World Wrestling and Chair of the Women and Sport commission appreciated presence of Iran’s representative at the gathering, and described the information provided by Farnaz Panahizadeh as useful.

The UWW official also voiced readiness to launch cooperation with the Iranian Wrestling Federation in a bid to develop the sport of wrestling.

